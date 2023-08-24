PHOENIX – The college football landscape has rapidly evolved with the season now days away from beginning. Name, image and likeness (NIL), conference realignment and the transfer portal once again have dominated the offseason headlines.

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is now a part of the swirling change, enhancing its reach in the process. The organization held the 2023 Arizona Bank & Trust Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon Tuesday at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa, revving up excitement for the start of the season and anticipation for the College Football Playoff.