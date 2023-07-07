Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Francisco Alvarez homered to tie it with two outs in the ninth, Mark Canha tripled in the go-ahead run and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Mets won their fourth in a row, but they waited until they were down to their last strike, when Alvarez homered to right field off Andrew Chafin (2-2), the fourth Arizona pitcher of the game.