John Schmidt

Dove hunters, like Kingman resident John Schmidt will be out on opening day in search of the most hunted small game bird in Arizona.

 Photo by Don Martin

The first Arizona general dove season will open in just over a week, and local sportsmen are reminded that there are a few things hunters should do before they head out on Sept. 1.

Dove hunters 18-years-old and older need a valid Arizona hunting license and they also need to purchase an Arizona Migratory Bird Stamp.