The first Arizona general dove season will open in just over a week, and local sportsmen are reminded that there are a few things hunters should do before they head out on Sept. 1.
Dove hunters 18-years-old and older need a valid Arizona hunting license and they also need to purchase an Arizona Migratory Bird Stamp.
Youth hunters ages 10-17 must have in their possession a valid youth combination license, but are NOT required to have the Arizona Migratory Bird Stamp.
The daily bag limit for mourning and whitewing doves is 15 per day, with no more than 10 being whitewings. The possession limit after day three of the hunt is 45 doves in possession, with no more than 30 whitewings.
For those hunting where feral Eurasian Collared doves are found, there is no limit on these birds; and they can be taken statewide from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2024. Eurasian doves can be taken with any lawful method of take, including pneumatic air guns, and are great table fare
The legal method of take for doves during the first season, which closes on Sept. 15, are shotguns, 10 ga. or smaller and capable of holding no more than three shells; two in the magazine and one in the chamber.
Doves can also be taken using falconry, bow and arrow, and crossbows. Pneumatic air guns are NOT legal for the take of mourning or whitewing doves.
Other rules that dove hunters must obey include shooting within 440 yards of an occupied structure without permission; shooting from, across, or into roads or railways.
In Arizona it is considered littering while hunting if you leave shotgun shells, boxes or other litter on the ground. Hunters who liter can be fined and loose their hunting privileges.
Dove hunters who hunt around waters should not stay at the waters all day if there are livestock in the area. It is still very hot on the desert, and hunters should allow time for livestock to water.
Other regulations include leaving a fully feathered wing attached to birds for identification purposes.
Hunters must make a reasonable attempt to locate and retrieve all downed birds and sportsmen should respect posting of private property and leave gates and fences as they find them.
Sportsmen should not field dress birds in a livestock water. The feathers can clog up the float valve on these drinkers, and can cause the loss of valuable water that is used both by livestock and by wildlife as well.
Shooting hours for doves are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. The AZGFD has times listed in their 2023-2024 migratory bird regulations.
In the Kingman area, doves may be concentrated close to water, however the recent rains and cooler temperatures may drive the birds farther south and many of them may now be dispersed all over the desert. Successful hunters should spend some time in the days before the hunt starts to scout their favorite hunting areas to make sure the birds are still in the area.
Speaking of water, remember to take a lot of water with you in the field, and keep your doves on ice until you get home.
Remember the rules of firearm safety, including being sure of your target and beyond.