Kenny Dillingham

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks at Pac-12 media day July 21, in Las Vegas.

 AP Photo/Lucas Peltier, File

TEMPE — Kenny Dillingham has made all the right moves since being hired as Arizona State’s coach, creating enthusiasm around the school and the community.

Now the youngest coach in the FBS has to take it onto the field and try to turn around a program that needed a new direction.