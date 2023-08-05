Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after making her 10,000th career point, during the second half of a game Thursday in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others.

Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating.