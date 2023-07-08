Zac Galle

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX – Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer and fellow All-Star Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Friday night.

NL West-leading Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak, with All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll returning to the lineup a day after leaving a game because of soreness in his right shoulder. The Diamondbacks remained a half-game ahead of Los Angeles for the division lead.