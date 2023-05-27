DeAndre Hopkins

TEMPE – The DeAndre Hopkins era is over for the Arizona Cardinals, who are on the hook for quite an expensive breakup.

The Cardinals released the three-time All-Pro wide receiver in a salary cap move Friday after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason.