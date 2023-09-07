PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks promoted top prospect Jordan Lawlar to the big leagues Wednesday as they fight for a playoff spot.

The 21-year-old Lawlar was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The shortstop — who is the No. 7 prospect in the sport, according to MLB.com — was recently promoted to Triple-A Reno and has been hitting extremely well, batting .359 with five homers and 19 RBIs.