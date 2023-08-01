Eugenio Suarez

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez celebrates with relief pitcher Paul Sewald in 2022. Sewald has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 Imagn

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks solidified the back of their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners on Monday in exchange for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor leaguer Ryan Bliss.

The D-backs opted to be buyers at the deadline despite entering Monday’s game at San Francisco with a 7-16 record in July and a 56-50 mark overall. They began the day four games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and one game back from the final spot in the crowded NL wild-card race.