The Kingman and Kingman Academy volleyball teams competed in the Mary Jo Goldey Tournament at Lake Havasu High School on Saturday.
The Tigers fell to Yuma Catholic in the consolation bracket championship, going 5-6 overall. The Bulldogs lost to Kofa in the opener of the consolation bracket, finishing 1-8 in the tournament.
Despite going 1-8, Kingman coach Tori Logan has seen plenty of improvement in the team since the start of the season.
“I feel like they've done well. There's been a lot of improvement, even from, you know, just when we first started going into (Saturday’s) tournament,” she said. “You can definitely see, you know, a lot of the changes that have been made as far as, like, defensive work, especially. Hitters have done great, my passers and serve-receive have done amazing. So, I really have no complaints.”
In pool play, the Bulldogs won the early game against Buckeye Union before falling to eventual tournament champion Parker, Needles, Cibola, River Valley, Independence and Kingman Academy. Bracket play started with a loss to Agua Fria, putting them in the consolation bracket.
“Honestly, right now, I think the thing that's keeping us in it is our defense. Our defense has been pretty spot-on, and that's something that I'm very proud of them because it's been a lot of work to get them to that point, and everything's clicking,” Logan said. “They're finally moving together, same with our serve-receive. Our serve-receive has been another thing that's gotten us going. Our passers have done a phenomenal job at moving their feet and getting to the ball.”
Kingman Academy began the day in the purple pool, falling to Yuma Catholic by two points in the early game, and defeated Kofa before falling to Mohave, Moon Valley and Agua Fria. The Tigers beat Lake Havasu to end the pool play before beating Kingman in the crossover game.
Bracket play for Kingman Academy saw them fall to Needles to move them to the consolation bracket. Two wins over River Valley and Cibola put the Tigers in the championship game of that bracket, falling to Yuma Catholic for the second time during the day.
The Bulldogs will have a week before their next game on September 19 when they travel to ALA-West Foothills. Logan wants to see some more court awareness as the season progresses.
“Something that I would like to see from them a little bit more is court awareness. Just knowing where to place the ball on the other side, especially when we're scrambled a little bit,” Logan said. “Just knowing where we're at on the court especially, but that's something that I would like to see from them a little bit more.”
The Tigers played against Heritage Academy Laveen on Tuesday. On Thursday, they will host the Northland Prep Spartans at 6 p.m.