After last year’s 30-6 game, the rivalry between the Kingman and Kingman Academy football teams had the same result but a much closer game as the Bulldogs came away with a 12-7 win over the Tigers Friday night.
“It was another dog fight, it was fun. It was a great game, one for everyone on both teams to remember,” Kingman Academy coach Sean Windecker said. “Back and forth, back and forth, just two great teams out here, you know, having a dog fight. It's what we want as coaches and we should want for our players, competition. That's what we're here for.”
Kingman took an early lead in the first quarter with an opening kickoff return for 89 yards by Seth Baylon. They would miss the extra point putting the score at 6-0, where it remained through the rest of the first half.
“I think the kids came out and they fought really hard. Our defense was super solid all night,” Bulldogs coach Russ Stryker said. “Every time we got something good going, we sabotaged ourselves and made a game out of it when it shouldn't have been. It shouldn't have even been a close game, you know, but that's the way it goes. But I'll take the win, just the same.”
Penalities were the problem of the game as both teams were called for plenty of them, including on three would-be touchdowns for Kingman that got called back including two in the first half.
“It was just, man, it was one of those games where we tried and tried to give it away, but came through in the end,” Stryker said. “I'm happy that we did, but we got to clean some stuff up for sure. Three touchdowns were called back and good field position we lost a couple of times on penalties, so we gotta clean that up.”
The Tigers started with the ball in the third quarter, but it didn’t start the way they wanted as 15 seconds into the frame, Bulldog Gage Taffola intercepted the ball, running it in for a 30-yard touchdown.
Down 12-0, the Tigers didn’t change much of the game plan and were able to score minutes after the interception on a Jeremiah Olave 8-yard touchdown run.
“We really didn't change much. We just knew we had the skills to beat this team and we just didn't execute as coaches. I'm gonna hang this one up on us coaches,” Windecker said. “We really called bad plays. I once again, give my hats off to our defense. Our defense, once again, holds a team under 20. That's pretty impressive, especially with it being a 3A versus a 2A. So I mean, offensively, just bad calls.”
The score remained 12-7 and with less than a minute left in the game, Kingman Academy had a chance for the win but were intercepted three yards from a touchdown with 19 seconds left.
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs (2-0) will travel for a matchup with the Gilbert Christian Knights (1-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. Kingman scrimmaged the Knights earlier in the year and will need to work on minimizing mistakes.
“Well, we've just got to work hard. We scrimmaged against Gilbert Christian, so we've just got to get to work on Monday and go back to the drawing board, mostly just try to clean up mental mistakes, really, because I thought physically we out-physicaled (Kingman Academy) in a big way,” Stryker said. “We can do the same with Gilbert Christian, but we can't afford against them. Gilbert Christian is another level up in competition, and if we make mental mistakes, we won't come out of that with a win.”
Kingman Academy (2-1) will host Lake Mead Christian Academy (1-1) out of Nevada at Kingman High School Friday at 7 p.m. Despite the loss and needing to switch things up, the Kingman Academy coaching staff is proud of where the team is at.
“Honestly, just tweak and adjust and kind of go back in the lab with our offense and we might need to switch a few things up and move a few players,” Windecker said. “Besides that, I think we're off to a good start. 2-1 with our last two games against 3A opponents, I'm pretty proud of where we're at right now.”