After last year’s 30-6 game, the rivalry between the Kingman and Kingman Academy football teams had the same result but a much closer game as the Bulldogs came away with a 12-7 win over the Tigers Friday night.

“It was another dog fight, it was fun. It was a great game, one for everyone on both teams to remember,” Kingman Academy coach Sean Windecker said. “Back and forth, back and forth, just two great teams out here, you know, having a dog fight. It's what we want as coaches and we should want for our players, competition. That's what we're here for.”