Griner

 (Photo by Lorie Shaull, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3GL9fxS)

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury earned their first win of the WNBA season with a 90-81 victory against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

Diana Taurasi had 23 points and 10 assists, while Griner added 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.