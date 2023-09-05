BOYS GOLF | Lee Williams vs Kingman and Mohave Accelerated JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kingman High’s Carson Newton. JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner Lee Williams’ Josh Flummer JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner MALC’s Hunter Fauble JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was a high school boy’s golf tournament at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Mohave County Board of Supervisors discuss renewable energy moratorium Volunteers take home opener 3-1 over Havasu WNBA playoff spots still up for grabs with less than one week left in regular season Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView