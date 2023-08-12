Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin expects to be back on the gridiron this season after scary injury last year.

 McClatchy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin turned and pointed to the glass-enclosed booth above the end zone tunnel of Highmark Stadium and recalled the last time he attended a Buffalo Bills home game.

“Right up there,” the Bills safety said following the team’s annual “Red and Blue” practice inside the stadium. “It was an emotional day. I felt the love then.”