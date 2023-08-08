The Arizona Game and Fish Department is inviting all recreational shooters to celebrate National Shooting Sports Month in August.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, formed in 1961 to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports, created the first-ever nationwide celebration to encourage participation in the shooting sports genres and emphasize firearms safety.
“Recreational shooting is a safe, fun activity enjoyed by millions of Americans,” said Mike Raum, the department’s shooting sports branch chief. “Whether you’re new to recreational shooting, someone who shoots regularly or enjoys competing in tournaments, or just sighting in your firearm for a hunt, join us in celebrating the month by visiting a local shooting range.
“Better yet, take a friend along to enjoy the pastime with you.”
The shooting sports can provide a lifetime of enjoyment with family and friends. It’s a safe, fun activity enjoyed annually by an estimated 50 million Americans, 20 million of whom participate on a regular basis, according to the NSSF (in 2016).
There are nine other shooting facilities located throughout the state, owned by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. There also are dozens of independently owned and operated ranges, which can be found at http://wheretoshoot.org/index2.cfm.
The trap, skeet and sporting clays target ranges at the Mohave Sportsman Club’s 7 Mile Hill Range are open and available for shooters every Sunday. Contact the MSC at 928-753-8038 or by visiting the club’s website at https://mohavesportsmanclub.org