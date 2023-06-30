NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes say they have identified a half-dozen potential sites to construct a privately funded arena and entertainment district to revive what might be the franchise’s last opportunity to stay in the Phoenix area.

Speaking before the start of the NHL draft, president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said each of the sites are located in the east valley in the 101 Highway corridor that covers the cities of Scottsdale, Phoenix and Mesa. Just as important, he said each of the locations would be available to be purchased, which would negate the need for a public referendum, which scuttled the Coyotes plans to build a similar complex in Tempe last month.