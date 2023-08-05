Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, goes up for a shot while Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

LAS VEGAS — Anthony Davis is under contract to the Los Angeles Lakers for the next five seasons, after agreeing to an extension that comes with the highest per-season average salary in NBA history.

Davis and the Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said Friday. ESPN first reported that the Lakers and Davis struck the deal.