President Joe Biden’s recent expression of openness to extending compensation under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to parts of New Mexico is a commendable step towards addressing the fallout of nuclear testing. However, as discussions unfold, it’s important that the president acknowledges and rectifies the longstanding omission of Mohave County from this critical legislation.

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA, was established to assist those unknowingly exposed to Cold War nuclear testing between the 1940s and 1960s. Much of this testing occurred in the Mojave Desert, not far from Las Vegas, making the exclusion of Mohave County and Nevada’s Clark County perplexing, given their proximity and history of nuclear exposure.