This is going to be one of the hardest stories that I will ever write.
We recently lost a man- a good friend-- who I call the “Backbone of Hunter Education in Mohave County,” Mr. Jim Rich.
I’ve known Jim for over 20 years. When I first met him, I was impressed with his knowledge and his ethics as a sportsman. I was a Chief Instructor at the time for the Arizona Game & Fish Department’s Hunter Education Program in Mohave County and I immediately felt that Jim would be a perfect instructor for our teaching team.
It didn’t take a lot of prodding, as I believe Jim himself wanted to part of a program that teaches young and old alike, how to be safe, lawful and responsible sportsmen and women.
Once Jim was certified as a volunteer instructor, and in our program his enthusiasm was infectious to a lot of other instructors and to the people he was responsible for teaching Arizona’s hunter safety program to.
Over the 20-years Jim was an instructor he was promoted to a lead instructor and eventually took over the program of recruiting instructors and students alike in Mohave County. He did this not only in Kingman, but in Mohave Valley and Bullhead City as well. He was even involved in recruiting instructors from Lake Havasu City and taught classes on the Hualapai Reservation. And as everyone knows who was associated with these programs, he absolutely excelled at what he did.
How Jim could manage the time to be an amazing husband, father of two children, grandfather to three, along with being a good son, caused me to only shake my head in amazement. Did I mention that he was a pastor in a church in Bullhead City that he and his mother started? And that he ran a successful business in Bullhead City?
Furthermore, Jim was an avid sportsman. He loved and enjoyed hunting, and especially waterfowl in the Pintail Slough area. He, along with other waterfowlers in that area, help build a lot of blinds and attended meetings to further waterfowl hunting in the Topock Marsh.
I had the pleasure of hunting ducks and geese at the Slough with him, went turkey hunting and shared several striper fishing trips with him on Lake Mead. We enjoyed a couple of antelope hunts in Unit 10, and we hunted javelina together in Unit 18B.
And yet in the middle of all of this, Jim was able to meet the demands of being the top guy in Mohave County when it came to the Hunter Education program.
Together Jim and I, along with a number of other instructors on the Kingman team, taught hunter education to hundreds if not thousands of kids and adults at the Mohave Sportsman Club’s 7 Mile Hill Range. Many of you who read this will remember him from your classes.
When the Tri-State range opened, Jim and a team of volunteer instructors he organized held classes there for residents and non-residents alike.
The Arizona Game & Fish Department did not overlook what Jim has done over the years. Recognizing that Jim had been involved in teaching over 125 classes over the 20- years he was involved with Hunter Education, Jim was twice awarded the Arizona Game & Fish Commission’s Buck Appleby Hunter Education Instructor of the Year award. That happened in 2013 and again in January of 2023.
I am told that Jim was going to receive an award from the IHEA; the International Hunter Education Association for his leadership and dedication to Hunter Safety.
I believe there may other recognitions for Jim from the Arizona Game & Fish Department. It will include plaques that will be displayed in his honor at both the Tri-State Range, and at the Mohave Sportsman Club’s 7 Mile Hill Range.
Jim funeral services will be on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. at the Mohave Valley Board of Realtors 841 Hancock Road, in Bullhead City, Arizona. If you’d like to attend and honor Jim for his life-long contributions to the Arizona Game & Fish Department and the people of Arizona, feel free to come down. Page McDonald and I will be there wearing our Hunter Education shirts in his honor.
Jim’s daughter, Mallorie Rich summed it up when she wrote to me. “Dad touched so many lives and was an incredible friend amongst his other titles. Write of his love of the outdoors, his love for the Lord, and how he was never judgmental. He was a man of hope and an influencer.”
Perfectly said.
Rest in the arms of the Lord my friend!