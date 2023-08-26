Sixty years ago, the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream turned the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom into a near-religious revival. King’s speech remains so emotionally powerful that we remember little else about that historic march and rally. That’s a shame, because the demonstration was so much more than a dream; it was also a socialist-inspired demand for economic justice.

The march’s radicalism hinged on its call for “a national minimum wage of not less than $2 per hour.” Accounting for inflation, that modest-sounding figure translates to more than $19 in today’s market. That’s $4 more than the Fight for $15 movement demands, $2 more than the $17 recently proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and $11.75 above the $7.25 federal minimum wage, which hasn’t moved upward since 2009.