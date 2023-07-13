Rich Macke

Rich Macke, President & publisher of River City Newspapers

Last Saturday I was riding home on Old Route 66 between Kingman and Seligman. Probably five miles outside of Kingman, heading west, I came across a fellow rider broken down on the side of the road.

As I stopped and got off my bike, I asked him if he was ok. He said “yes,” but needed a push to see if he could jump start his bike. Ultimately, that didn’t work, so I walked back to my bike and grabbed my battery jump starter. Again, after a few tries, nothing.