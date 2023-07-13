Last Saturday I was riding home on Old Route 66 between Kingman and Seligman. Probably five miles outside of Kingman, heading west, I came across a fellow rider broken down on the side of the road.
As I stopped and got off my bike, I asked him if he was ok. He said “yes,” but needed a push to see if he could jump start his bike. Ultimately, that didn’t work, so I walked back to my bike and grabbed my battery jump starter. Again, after a few tries, nothing.
Prior to me stopping to help, the fellow rider had called roadside assistance about an hour prior. Just about the time we were giving up on the jump starter, his phone pinged with a message from roadside assistance “we are 30-45 minutes out,” the message said.
As I expressed my apologies for not being able to get him back on the road, he quickly said “No way man. You were the first bike to stop in more than 30 that had passed me.” I said, “You’re kidding me!” “Nope,” he said, “You were the only one.”
I understand that in the world we live in today, there is much to be skeptical of. One never knows who is lying in wait to take advantage of our generosity. When I ride, I have my handgun on my side so I am not worried about much. Nor did I have any negative or worrisome thoughts when I pulled over to help a fellow rider.
The “Biker Code” is simple when it comes to this. Help other bikers. When a brother or sister is broken down by the side of the road, always stop and offer them help. Even moral support, if that is all you can give, is better than riding on by.
And don’t just help bikers; show the world bikers are better than the way Hollywood and the news media portrays us. Courtesy costs you nothing, but it brings honor and respect to the biker nation.
Never ride off and leave anyone you rode out with, if they break down you pull over and wait. Come hell or high water, bikers do not abandon a brother or sister.
I have no idea what was so important in the lives of the 30+ other bikers that let a brother sit by the side of the road. But for me, it was not a question. I added an additional 45 minutes to my ride, so what. I made a friend last Saturday. His name is Paul, and he finally got home safe.
Biker Blessing Prayer:
“May God bless you and keep you safe on this bike. May you encounter the risen Lord in your travels, in the freedom of the open road, in the fellowship of other bikers and in each person you meet. May the Lord be with you at home and on the road, and with you on your journeys.”