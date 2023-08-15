I n a world where every penny matters, consumers are already grappling with an array of rising costs. It’s against this backdrop that UniSource’s proposition for higher electricity rates becomes particularly irksome. The company’s claim that these new rates are necessary to sustain reliable service seems disingenuous when we take a closer look at their revenue and profits over the past three years. With wallets stretched thin and budgets under pressure, it’s imperative to avoid further burdens on our community.
UniSource’s assertion that their revenue and profits have surged under the existing rates makes their plea for higher rates harder to swallow. Such a situation raises serious questions about the justifiability of their request. We find it difficult to reconcile their growth with their demand for more funds from the very customers who have already contributed to their success.
In the realm of economic fairness, it’s essential to weigh the impacts of higher rates on the everyday lives of individuals and families. While UniSource claims to uphold reliability, the same reliability should extend to the pockets of those who rely on their services. A drastic increase in electricity rates could trigger a domino effect, putting pressure on household budgets and potentially affecting other essential aspects of daily living.
The Arizona Corporation Commission holds the responsibility to safeguard the interests of consumers. The community expects nothing less than a resounding rejection of UniSource’s rate increase proposal.
It’s worth acknowledging the challenges faced by businesses, including rising costs for equipment, materials, and construction. However, the burden of these challenges should not disproportionately fall on the shoulders of consumers. Rather than further stressing already stretched budgets, UniSource should explore alternative avenues to manage their costs without resorting to unjustifiable rate hikes.
The Arizona Corporation Commission must rise to the occasion and protect the interests of the community. We call on them to emphatically reject UniSource’s request for higher electricity rates, sending a clear message that consumer welfare stands paramount.
Meanwhile, tell the Corporation Commission how you feel about UniSource’s proposal. The Commission will continue to accept comments up until the Sept. 14 hearing. The hearing is at 10 a.m. in the Phoenix/Tucson area, but you can submit comments during the hearing by calling 877-309-3457 with Passcode to Speak 24601833204##.