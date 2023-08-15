I n a world where every penny matters, consumers are already grappling with an array of rising costs. It’s against this backdrop that UniSource’s proposition for higher electricity rates becomes particularly irksome. The company’s claim that these new rates are necessary to sustain reliable service seems disingenuous when we take a closer look at their revenue and profits over the past three years. With wallets stretched thin and budgets under pressure, it’s imperative to avoid further burdens on our community.

UniSource’s assertion that their revenue and profits have surged under the existing rates makes their plea for higher rates harder to swallow. Such a situation raises serious questions about the justifiability of their request. We find it difficult to reconcile their growth with their demand for more funds from the very customers who have already contributed to their success.