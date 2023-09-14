It’s that time of year again. The 2023 Mohave County Fair is now underway in Kingman. This year’s fair includes a fantastic lineup of vendors, local culinary delights, and a wide array of entertainment, all set against the backdrop of free parking—a welcome addition that will make the fair experience even more enjoyable.

The fair, which opened on Thursday and continues through Sunday, offers four days of wholesome family fun. With extended hours until 11 pm on Friday, and Saturday, there’s ample time for fairgoers to explore the carnival’s exciting rides and attractions.