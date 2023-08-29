The recent audit of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division reveals alarming oversights that jeopardize public safety. Following audits by the Arizona Auditor General, it’s clear that ADOT must take immediate corrective measures.
ADOT’s lax oversight of third-party license and title issuers and commercial driver’s license examiners is deeply concerning. Of the reviewed transactions from 2022, eight people received licenses without proving their qualifications—some without even passing driving tests or vision screenings. This reckless practice endangers lives on the road.
Notably, commercial driver’s license exams faced similar issues. Examiners coached applicants during road tests, undermining the assessment process. A licensee who benefited from this misconduct was later involved a crash while hauling hazardous materials.
The magnitude of the problem extends further. The audit showed vehicle titles were issued without lawful ownership transfer proofs, while individuals acquired licenses or IDs without proper identity documentation. These lapses facilitate fraudulent activities and compromise public safety.
Past responses to audits indicate systemic failure. Promised improvements to oversight processes yielded inconsistent results, highlighting the MVD’s failure to maintain effective standards.
The gravity of the situation demands swift action. ADOT, led by Director Jennifer Toth, must take immediate steps to rectify these concerns. Proper oversight of third-party contractors, rigorous training mandates, and vigilant supervision are non-negotiable. The potential for criminal exploitation and safety hazards due to unchecked processes cannot be overstated.
Safeguarding Arizonans requires a proactive approach. Director Toth must ensure that every license and title granted aligns with rigorous qualifications, leaving no room for compromise. The future of Arizona’s roads hinges on ADOT’s commitment to prioritize public safety above all else. It’s time to act decisively and prevent further harm.