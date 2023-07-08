A number of years ago, I lost my aunt to cancer. She was a simple person who had lived a very difficult life finding solace from her day-to-day stresses in simple things.
She and I were very close and as I grew older, focusing on the future ahead of me, I would make sure I visited her whenever I had the chance.
Before she passed, we would visit on just about every topic under the sun. However, she could always see how my work demands would keep me stressed.
She also understood me very well as a person and that my inner drive would keep me moving forward no matter how stressful things got, which is not always a good thing.
With a smile she would say, “Babe, it’s important to remember to stop and smell the flowers from time to time.” As I loved and respected her very much I’d nod my head in agreement saying, “yeah, you’re right” but thinking “smell the flowers? I don’t have time for that.”
Throughout my adult life those words would resonate in my mind regularly. I hear her voice telling me often “Remember to stop and smell the flowers.”
We spend so much of our lives focused on where we are going and how we are going to get there that we miss everything in between!
The important things are good people, nice places and awesome things that will leave long lasting memories, many of which are very simple to notice and around us just for the taking.
But most importantly, they help to take my mind off of the daily stresses of life, even if just for a short time. I try to listen to that voice now. I try to make time for the simple things that I can take along this journey with me.
Over the past six months I’ve been traveling back and forth to my parents’ home in Central Arizona spending two, three and four day weekends with them. These weekends started out being every other week, to now being weekly.
My dad was diagnosed with stage four cancer last October so my mom, sister, wife and I acted as his home health providers as best we could. My mom took on the majority of the time and tasks.
Hospice came to the house every couple of days to check in, see if we need to make adjustments to his medications, answer questions and take vitals. But with every visit, the realization of our future without him was reinforced.
Many readers of this column have had similar life issues affect them with friends or family members as well. The stress brought on by the impending loss of a loved one is difficult to handle. My heart goes out to each of you.
The stress of watching a man that I love to the very core of my being deteriorate in front of me is difficult enough.
But adding in the challenges of building a new company following our recent acquisition across Mohave County, having to put my 13-year-old dog down last Wednesday while all along continuing my quest for sobriety, Holy Cow I definitely need to “stop and smell the flowers” more now than ever before.
These struggles definitely make me think about life in general and what is important as compared to what should be important. I guess we all have to come to that realization at some point.
But today, I want to thank my family, friends and co-workers for helping me through this difficult time.
For they are the “stop and smell the flowers” moment that I needed. These people and memories will be able to be with me for the rest of my life. And that is something I will cherish.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.