J ust a few years have passed since Mohave County residents finally saw the end of a quarter-cent sales tax that had, for two decades, served as a financial cushion for the county’s needs. This sales tax had contributed significantly to facilities and infrastructure projects, primarily concentrated in Kingman.

While the sunset of this tax was a relief for many taxpayers, officials have sought ways to renew or introduce new taxes to bolster the county’s financial standing. The most recent attempt in 2021 faced rejection from county supervisors, who projected that the existing revenue would suffice for that year’s operations.