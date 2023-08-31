The recent decision by the National Park Service to employ chemical eradication methods to remove smallmouth bass and green sunfish from the Colorado River near the Glen Canyon Dam has sparked a contentious debate over conservation tactics and their implications for both the ecosystem and local communities. While the NPS claims that the aim is to protect the humpback chub, a threatened native species, the approach has raised significant concerns that merit a critical evaluation.

It is undeniable that the resurgence of the humpback chub, as well as the razorback sucker, is a success story that demonstrates nature’s resilience and the potential for recovery without resorting to chemical interventions. The remarkable progress of these native species suggests that they can coexist with the river’s current inhabitants, including smallmouth bass. It is crucial to recognize that both the razorback sucker and the humpback chub are on an improved path towards a threatened designation, which speaks to the progress made in their conservation without resorting to chemical eradication measures.