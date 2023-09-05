In the arid landscape of Arizona, water is a precious and dwindling resource that demands thoughtful stewardship. Congressman Ruben Gallego’s newly introduced bill, aimed at taxing foreign governments and companies utilizing Arizona water to grow water-intensive crops, is a pivotal step in ensuring the responsible management of this invaluable resource.
The bill’s proposal to impose a 300% excise tax on the sale and export of such crops signifies a critical move towards safeguarding our state’s water security. Recent revelations of a Saudi Arabian company’s extravagant water consumption to cultivate alfalfa on state-owned land in La Paz County, just south of Lake Havasu City, have laid bare the urgency of such measures. This foreign company’s water usage, equivalent to sustaining a city of over 50,000 residents, starkly contrasts with Arizona’s ever-escalating drought conditions.
It is crucial to recognize that water-intensive farming practices, which Saudi Arabia itself prohibits to conserve its water reserves, must be scrutinized and regulated more stringently in our own parched ecosystem.
The bill’s proposition is not about deterring economic growth or trade, but rather about ensuring the responsible and sustainable use of our scarce water resources. With a dearth of oversight, we risk allowing our aquifers to be exploited as mere commodities, jeopardizing our water security for generations to come.
We commend Congressman Gallego and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes for their dedication to rectifying this oversight and aim to repeal the Saudi groundwater agreement.
However, a comprehensive legislative approach is essential to prevent the recurrence of such water overuse scenarios. Gallego’s bill signifies a collective commitment to crafting a future where water is managed responsibly, regardless of economic or geopolitical interests.
Arizona’s groundwater predicament necessitates forward-thinking measures that align with the evolving demands of our environment. We must acknowledge that the realities of our water crisis extend beyond partisan lines. In this pivotal moment, we urge our state legislators to unite in endorsing Congressman Gallego’s bill and actively paving the way for a future where water-intensive farming is practiced within sustainable limits.