RCN editorial

As Arizona gears up for the 2024 elections, there is an alarming lack of challengers stepping up to compete in the Republican primary for the state’s House seats. Specifically, it is disappointing to see that no one has yet come forward to challenge Congressman Paul Gosar, representing Mohave County in Arizona’s 9th District.

This is not an argument that Gosar needs to go, however, we would like to see Gosar earn another term through old-fashioned campaigning in his district. That’s what happened in 2022, when Gosar found himself in a four-way race with Randy Kutz, Adam Morgan and Sandra Dowling. Our congressman carried the race with nearly 66% of the votes, but he had to fight for it, and voters got to compare and contrast the incumbent with challengers who posited that they could do a better job in the office.