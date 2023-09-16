In this time of economic uncertainty, it’s inevitable that conversations are starting to focus on raising worker pay. In Arizona, where the minimum wage is set to rise by 50 cents an hour to $14.35 in January, and where voters may have the opportunity to decide on a $18-an-hour minimum wage next November, it’s a topic that directly affects workers and employers alike.

The issue goes beyond numbers on a paycheck; it’s about striking a balance between providing decent wages and understanding the challenges businesses face in a world grappling with rising costs and inflation. These are complex matters that require careful consideration.