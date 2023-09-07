Last week, certain factions within the Arizona GOP engaged in a bizarre last-minute attempt to change the way presidential primaries are conducted in the state. Leaders from the Maricopa County GOP advocated for the cancellation of the state-run primary election and proposed to run the vote themselves. This plan involved banning all early and mail-in voting, opting for paper ballots in a one-day, one-vote election, hand-counted at the local level. While the Republicans’ continued focus on election security is commendable, this attempt amounted to an end-run around established processes that would have subjected its results to as much, if not more, critical scrutiny than established election procedures. Fortunately, State Party Chair Jeff DeWit pointed out a technicality: the GOP’s own party rules require a 30-day notice for meetings, and the request for changes came just six days before the Sept. 1 deadline to inform the state’s top election office of a decision to withdraw from the state primary elections.

One critical point to consider is that voters in Arizona love early voting. This holds true in Mohave County, a GOP stronghold, where a substantial number of votes are cast early. Eliminating early voting and mail-in voting may not have the desired effect that certain Republicans hoped for.