Last week, certain factions within the Arizona GOP engaged in a bizarre last-minute attempt to change the way presidential primaries are conducted in the state. Leaders from the Maricopa County GOP advocated for the cancellation of the state-run primary election and proposed to run the vote themselves. This plan involved banning all early and mail-in voting, opting for paper ballots in a one-day, one-vote election, hand-counted at the local level. While the Republicans’ continued focus on election security is commendable, this attempt amounted to an end-run around established processes that would have subjected its results to as much, if not more, critical scrutiny than established election procedures. Fortunately, State Party Chair Jeff DeWit pointed out a technicality: the GOP’s own party rules require a 30-day notice for meetings, and the request for changes came just six days before the Sept. 1 deadline to inform the state’s top election office of a decision to withdraw from the state primary elections.
One critical point to consider is that voters in Arizona love early voting. This holds true in Mohave County, a GOP stronghold, where a substantial number of votes are cast early. Eliminating early voting and mail-in voting may not have the desired effect that certain Republicans hoped for.
Instead of attempting to overhaul the election process at the last minute, Republicans should focus on maximizing turnout in the primary and general elections. The narrow margins that kept us on edge last November would not have been an issue for the GOP if the party had prioritized unifying messages and effective politicking over trying to dismantle established election procedures.
Furthermore, the GOP should advocate for reforming the early voting process. While early and mail-in voting are essential components of our elections, it’s worth noting that they can contribute to delays in counting votes. Recent delays in vote counting revolved around provisional and challenged ballots, which remain a lingering issue.
Mail ballots, in particular, present challenges due to their late submission deadlines. Problematic ballots, such as those with signature mismatches, are identified only after the polls close, leaving voters in limbo. Similarly, early votes take time to count amid the rush of Election Day votes.
In our view, setting an earlier deadline for mailed ballots and counting both mailed and early votes before the close of polls on Election Day could help streamline the process and ensure timely and accurate results. Rather than pursuing last-minute changes, the Arizona GOP should channel its energy into constructive election reform that promotes both security and accessibility.