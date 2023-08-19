As Arizona continues to experience remarkable growth, it is clear that the state’s housing availability is facing a serious challenge. Addressing housing affordability requires innovative solutions.
In Nevada, Washington bureaucrats recently announced a program that would allow local governments near Las Vegas to buy federal land at reduced prices for affordable housing. This program, while new, presents a model for Arizona to follow.
Arizona, much like Nevada, boasts vast expanses of federal land. The federal government owns over 42% of Arizona’s total land, which translates to approximately 30.7 million acres. In Mohave County, the numbers are even more severe — about 5.7 million acres, or about two-thirds of the county’s entire land area, are owned by the federal government. Of that amount, about 4.5 million acres are managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
This land resource could be harnessed to alleviate the pressing issue of affordable housing, especially in regions like Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman. These areas are witnessing an influx of new residents, notably from California, further exacerbating the demand for housing.
The ability for local governments to acquire federal land at prices as low as $100 an acre for affordable housing development is a transformative opportunity.
Arizona’s Congressional representatives are uniquely positioned to advocate for similar land sales opportunities. The proactive approach taken by Nevada’s delegation to address the lack of affordable housing on federal lands showcases the potential impact that advocacy can have on reshaping land policies.
There is a balance to be struck between preserving ecologically sensitive areas and leveraging available land resources to ensure affordable housing for the state’s growing population.
Housing costs remain a significant concern, with median prices hovering around $400,000. This is a challenge that must be met head-on. By adopting a program similar to the one in Southern Nevada, Arizona can tap into its federal land resources to create a positive impact on housing availability, stabilizing prices and providing its residents with a better quality of life.