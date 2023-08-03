A recent decision by the Parker Unified School District to invest $80,000 in vaping detectors may seem extreme, but it sheds light on a growing concern affecting schools nationwide, including the Kingman Unified School District. Vaping among children is a serious problem, and parents need to be aware of the potential dangers it poses to their children’s health and well-being.

Vape detectors, with their advanced technology, can play a role in addressing the issue, but we must acknowledge their limitations. Factors like ventilation and room size can impact their effectiveness. While they can be a useful tool, they should not be seen as a standalone solution to this complex problem.