We live in a fast-paced and interconnected world where the issue of mental health has gained significant attention. The importance of mental health is no longer confined to the realm of healthcare professionals alone; it has become a concern for society as a whole. National Suicide Prevention Month is a time to shed light on the need for access to care for all and how we as a community can support each other and prevent suicide.

Suicide is a public health problem that has wide reaching impact on the individuals and families in Arizona. As one of the leading providers of behavioral health services in the state, my organization will stop at nothing to ensure people are healthy and living their best lives.