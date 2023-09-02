John M. Crisp (“The real problem with all-electric cars” published on the Miner’s opinion page on Aug. 30) wants to change our fundamental way of life. He wants us to drive fewer cars, live in smaller homes, and adapt to “less comfort and convenience.” Why? Because if we don’t change the way we live, things will descend into “climate chaos.”
Crisp brings religious fervor to his belief in climate change. He puts his faith in the “overwhelming majority of credible climate scientists.” I wonder if he has considered the views of William Happer, professor emeritus in physics at Princeton University and Richard Lindzen, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Both argue that data have been manipulated to fit the climate change narrative. For those who might be convinced that a “majority” of scientists means consensus, Happer responds that “Consensus isn’t science. Science has never been made by consensus.” Physician and author Michael Crichton agrees: “Consensus is the business of politics.”
Crisp presents some popular and prevailing viewpoints regarding climate change. However, before we become true believers, it would be advisable for all of us to educate ourselves about the controversy surrounding this issue. Don’t let Crisp’s exaggerated expressions, such as “climate change denial” and “the existential crisis of our time” dissuade you from listening to your own skepticism and from questioning the motivations behind political agendas. Contrary to popular belief, the science isn’t settled.