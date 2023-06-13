The Grand Canyon area and its National Park is one of the seven wonders of Planet Earth and has been protected by U.S. presidents and designated as a World Heritage site by the United Nations. This abundance of caution for the protection of this area was done primarily to protect its magnificent beauty. But times have changed. Climate change causing massive drought in the region and over development in cities in the west have us needing to move to the next level of protection of the Grand Canyon region. It is time now to protect the million or so acres surrounding the Grand Canyon National Park and follow the lead of the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition. This region is the water shed that flows directly into the Colorado River that brings Life sustaining water to 40 million people in several states in the west. Leaving this area pristine in its natural state free from development only makes sense. Recreation and hunting can still happen while protecting the area. This area is also the ancestral homeland of the local Native Americans that still have Tribal Traditional Artifacts in this region. They are asking for their Ancestral lands be protected and in the big picture their request is something we should honor and support.
In the spirit of protecting the 1.1 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon National Park, a tribal collation has formed and presented a request to the White House the designation of a National Monument for this area, called Baaj Nwaavjo l’tah kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.
As a long-time resident of Mohave County, a business owner and someone who has deep respect for the land, I ask the president and all who care about the long-term health of the lands, our economy to please support the designation of Baaj Nwaavjo l’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.
There are so many places that development can happen and if we can support protecting this small precious region, then we all will be the better for it.