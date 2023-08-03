Letter: Jesus’s crucifixion Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Updated Aug 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The downplaying of the crucifixion is to ignore historical fact.Debating over if the cross was really a cross or a pole in the ground where Jesus was just tied is irrelevant. Jesus said “you strain on a gnat and swallow a camel.” Matt 23:24.People can argue all day long on the way and how of the history. It doesn’t erase the fact that Jesus died. And it was a bloody death.His shed blood “cleanses us from all sin.” 1 John 1:7He made “peace through his blood, shed on the cross.” Colossians 1:20History says those nails were 7-9” long. And he showed his disciples the wounds left on his hands and feet. Luke 24:39I am thankful He didn’t stay dead. He did it voluntarily for you and for me.Shanna CooperKingman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 16-year-old driver charged as adult, details regarding April crash that killed two Kingman teens released York Fire 85% contained, crews work to preserve Nevada national monument Manslaughter suspect’s bond affirmed Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView