My name is Karla Waldschmidt, my husband Scott and I have lived in Kingman for over 25 years but have recently moved away. While missing our loved ones we wanted to find a little special place in the heavens to reach out to family back home.
On a mission to find a way to show our love for them I thought, “What if I could name a star after them so every time they looked up they would see that I’m always there?” I did some research and found the International Star Registry and saw it was everything I was searching for and more. It was the perfect way to add a little piece of new history.
In hopes that it would bring some joy and peace to the residents of Kingman, just like our family, I personally dedicated a real star in the International Star Registry next to the constellation of the “Ursa Minor” or most would know it as the “Little Dipper”. This constellation can be seen all year long in Arizona.
There is a star near the Lil’ Dipper that I chose to dedicate and add my daughters names to history. “Reighlee Ember, Jaymi Mae and Elayna Bella.” This star will forever be named, “Ember Mae Bella”, after the middle names of my daughters. It will always mean, “The Beautiful Little Fire” with a special written note from their Mommy.
The International Registry also sent pictures of the handwritten certificate, star map, picture of the actual star and constellation, personal etched star medallion and the actual cosmic coordinates. Be aware of fakes because I came upon a fraudulent site. But I put their star in the real International Star Registry.
To learn more about the International Star Registry, visit www.starregistry.com. Their foundation has been allowing citizens to register stars of their own since 1979. Many celebrities and even presidents of the United States have had a star named after them with authenticating certificates of registration.