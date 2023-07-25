LTE blue

This is a rambling view on research. Did you know Billy the Kid was not left-handed? A few years ago, an investigator enlarged the one and only picture of the Kid, finding that the Winchester Rifle he was holding was never made to eject the shells from the left side. Further research revealed that the photographer had accidentally reversed the negative. So, Billy was actually right-handed contrary to all the movies showing him as a lefty.

Unless the results of research show differently, we take things for granted. How about when we are told “your heart knows” or when Goldwater ran for President, his theme was “In your heart you know he is right.” Through medical research a heart being able to think should have gone away a long time ago. The non-thinking heart is only a pump delivering the necessities of life throughout the body. It’s the brain that thinks, sometimes controlling the heart. Yet they keep making movies about the heart’s thinking. This is where research has been ignored.