This is a rambling view on research. Did you know Billy the Kid was not left-handed? A few years ago, an investigator enlarged the one and only picture of the Kid, finding that the Winchester Rifle he was holding was never made to eject the shells from the left side. Further research revealed that the photographer had accidentally reversed the negative. So, Billy was actually right-handed contrary to all the movies showing him as a lefty.
Unless the results of research show differently, we take things for granted. How about when we are told “your heart knows” or when Goldwater ran for President, his theme was “In your heart you know he is right.” Through medical research a heart being able to think should have gone away a long time ago. The non-thinking heart is only a pump delivering the necessities of life throughout the body. It’s the brain that thinks, sometimes controlling the heart. Yet they keep making movies about the heart’s thinking. This is where research has been ignored.
Religion is big on ignoring research. In recent years it has been found that Jesus was crucified, yes, but he wasn’t nailed to a cross. Ruben Enaje proved that to be true when he was voluntarily nailed to a cross on Easter 30 years ago. When the little Filipino man was raised, he immediately fell off screaming. Every year after that he did his thing with ropes to hold his body up. Now, through investigative research, it has been found that a cross wasn’t used at all. The Romans did not take the time to build anything other than digging a hole and putting timber in it. In the fourth century, the cross came into being as a symbol for Christianity. It was more dramatic than being tied to a pole.
In these modern times during the pandemic, more research was needed before big pharma started putting out vaccines that had not been tested in the usual length of time. Because of these experimental vaccines, some of the public came down with unrelated ailments. Research was needed but came in second to big money.
So do your research. It might enlighten your thinking.