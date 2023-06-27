LTE blue

Each day as I drive the streets of Kingman I feel a sense of embarrassment for this community I call home.

With nearly four decades living in Kingman and raising my family I have witnessed tremendous growth, sometimes with good results and other times bad. One of the bad outcomes of growth in our community is the total lack of pride that a majority of our resident’s exhibit. Properties in Kingman are are almost let to rot before any maintenance is performed, and the front yards of many are overrun with weeds, trash and junk, including vehicles.