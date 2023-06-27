Each day as I drive the streets of Kingman I feel a sense of embarrassment for this community I call home.
With nearly four decades living in Kingman and raising my family I have witnessed tremendous growth, sometimes with good results and other times bad. One of the bad outcomes of growth in our community is the total lack of pride that a majority of our resident’s exhibit. Properties in Kingman are are almost let to rot before any maintenance is performed, and the front yards of many are overrun with weeds, trash and junk, including vehicles.
Have we become so lazy and complacent that we cannot take a little time to clean up our homes and take care and pride in our property? Apparently not! I say this resided in Kingman, I can say that I believe Kingman has become trashier and uglier than it was when I moved here.
And this lack of maintenance and pride not only goes for the individual residents, but it is on the individual business and homeowners in our community.
I also blame the City of Kingman for not enforcing their own ordinances prohibiting this type of visual ugliness. Code enforcement seems to be non-existent. And as far as the county goes, it is a total jock when it comes to trash enforcement. Just check out the non-city limit areas of Kingman or the third work Highway 93 leading into Kingman from Las Vegas.
A total embarrassment to Kingman and Mohave County. It is truly a shame that our community must look as bad as it does because it could be a showpiece of Arizona with a little hard work and Pride. As my grandfather once said to me, “You don’t have to be rich to be clean.”