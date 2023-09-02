Letter | A Pale Moon A Risin’ Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There is a certain quiet to the desert. A notion that’s not still. Whispering in harmony with the land and air. Riding on the breeze of an evening ripe with expectation.As the sun sets the moon rises.Here we stand on the edge of an experience.The moon rising faster than what one might expect. Or at least for one who doesn’t pay that much attention.The man’s face in full glory staring back at you.Smirking and happy for us to be in full attention.The binoculars being passed around for a better view.The children are still as the weight of the warm night covers them.The pictures taken are as bright as the sun.Glaring and unexpected.We want details of his face, but he only wants to shine!Jennifer ColbertKingman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 10,000 acre master-planned community in the works near AZ-Nevada border Kingman Council to discuss scooters, electronic signs and short term rentals Two candidates identified to fill interim city manager role Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView