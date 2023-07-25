The proposal for the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument undoubtedly carries significant benefits in preserving our cherished landscapes and historical heritage. However, there are legitimate concerns raised by Mohave County, particularly when it comes to the issue of mining uranium. Finding common ground is essential, and that’s precisely what we should strive for — a compromise that satisfies tribal and environmental concerns while ensuring the responsible extraction of uranium.

Instead of an unnecessarily vast 1.1 million-acre monument, we propose a smaller monument that excludes Mohave County from its borders. This approach will allow us to preserve crucial archaeological sites, protect valuable water sources, and respect the interests of Mohave County without hindering their ability to extract natural resources.