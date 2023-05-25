Dave Martson, Writers on the Range

The good news these days about Farmington, New Mexico, is that the air looks clear. That’s a huge change.

For 60 years the air was dingy, polluted by two, enormous coal-fired power stations in nine units that produced 3,723 megawatts of generation – enough to power two million homes. Now, just 1,540 megawatts remain in two units equipped with modern, air-pollution control systems.