As the manager of KDP Manager, the company developing the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange and related projects in Kingman, I would like to thank the city manager and the Kingman City Council for working with us through the pandemic and the ever-changing economic environment. I am also thankful to former state lawmaker Regina Cobb for clarifying the requirements that will allow the state of Arizona to finally release the $20 million in funding to the city.
At the same time, I feel compelled to respond to comments included in a June 10 story in The Miner under the headline “Cobb voices concerns about the pace of Rancho Santa Fe TI”.
The story quoted Cobb, a former state legislator and Kingman resident, implying that KDP Manager and the City of Kingman have not moved fast enough on this complicated and significant development project, questioning if we have been “good dance partners.”
Contrary to these comments, I can assure you that we have worked diligently on the Rancho Santa Fe project. We have invested several years and millions of dollars into this project and we plan on investing millions more in the near future. This includes assembling the land needed for the project, planning and engineering, utility and retention basin design work, designing temporary flood structures to protect the neighborhoods and schools during construction, as well as work on necessary easements and land dedications.
We have been working with city officials and other stakeholders to overcome some unique challenges, including a project delay due to an environmental assessment required by the Federal Aviation Administration, which is not expected to be complete until later this year.
To counter the effects of rapid inflation and rising costs since this project was approved, KDP Manager has also been working with the city manager, city officials, AECOM, ADOT and others on value engineering measures that will save the city millions on the overall cost of this project.
More than anyone, KDP would like this project to be successful and to proceed as quickly and efficiently as possible. Access to Interstate 40, millions of square feet of industrial buildings and the eventual expansion of the airport will create thousands of new high-paying jobs, significant tax revenue and an economic boom for Kingman.
Our goal remains to complete the Rancho Santa Fe project and to follow through on all of the terms of our development agreement with the city.