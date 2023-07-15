As the manager of KDP Manager, the company developing the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange and related projects in Kingman, I would like to thank the city manager and the Kingman City Council for working with us through the pandemic and the ever-changing economic environment. I am also thankful to former state lawmaker Regina Cobb for clarifying the requirements that will allow the state of Arizona to finally release the $20 million in funding to the city.

At the same time, I feel compelled to respond to comments included in a June 10 story in The Miner under the headline “Cobb voices concerns about the pace of Rancho Santa Fe TI”.