Greetings from Kristi Blair, your Mohave County Recorder.

It is with great sadness that this will be my last County Corner article as your Mohave County Recorder. Due to continuing health issues I had to make the difficult decision to retire effective September 8th of this year. The Board of Supervisors will be appointing someone to fulfill the rest of my term at the end of this month. It has been a very rewarding experience for me and I appreciate the support from all of you.