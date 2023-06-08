Dick Polman

Put your hands together for sane mature bipartisan centrist adulthood. It’s a whole lot better than apocalyptic bluster.

When something good happens in Washington, we should pause to savor it. Case in point is the debt ceiling deal, forged by political foes Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy, to safeguard the American economy and the global market. Neither side got everything it wanted, but that’s what compromise governing is all about.