The Biden administration’s infatuation with electric vehicles is no secret, with billions in subsidies lavished on them in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act and now direct bribes to vehicle manufacturers to shift their production.

The president’s so-called “transition” is not being driven only by massive subsidies, but by draconian mandates that will make gasoline-powered vehicles difficult to find and exorbitantly priced far sooner than most Americans expect.