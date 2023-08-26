Rich Macke

Rich Macke, President & publisher of River City Newspapers

Over the past few weeks I’ve received a lot of interest from motorcycle enthusiasts about the “biker profile” columns I would like to start. Much interest, but not much follow through. Maybe it’s because there is a concern as to what will really be published, and that might be a little nervy for some.

So I thought I would start out with myself, to give everyone an idea of what the “biker profile” will look and read like. My hope is that this will ease some nerves and get the ball rolling. Anyway, here we go…