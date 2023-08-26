Over the past few weeks I’ve received a lot of interest from motorcycle enthusiasts about the “biker profile” columns I would like to start. Much interest, but not much follow through. Maybe it’s because there is a concern as to what will really be published, and that might be a little nervy for some.
So I thought I would start out with myself, to give everyone an idea of what the “biker profile” will look and read like. My hope is that this will ease some nerves and get the ball rolling. Anyway, here we go…
What’s your Name: Rich Macke
Do you have a Nickname that other bikers/riders call you: I don’t have one yet but in time, I do expect that will change.
What kind of motorcycle do you ride: A 2019 Indian Chieftain Classic. I bought it a year ago with only 600 miles on it – damn near brand new.
Do you have a name for your motorcycle: Christine. She’s partier pearl red and reminds me of the 1980’s movie “Christine”.
Are you affiliated with any Motorcycle Club: I am a prospect in the Red Iron Mohave County MC here in Lake Havasu.
What special events does your MC put on or help with: Although I’m still relatively new to the club, we have a run coming up in November where the proceeds go towards children with cancer.
How long have you been riding: On and off since I was a kid. But prior to purchasing Christine, it had been 15 years or so.
What do you love about riding: Man, what’s not to love about it? Whether riding solo or with a group there’s just nothing like it. The stresses of the day just fade away when you are on the road. And I can’t not mention the people. Fellow bikers are just some of the most friendly folks I’ve ever met.
Do you have a day job? If so, what do you do for a living: I’m the President and CEO of River City Newspapers. We publish newspapers in Bullhead, Lake Havasu, Parker, Kingman, Wickenburg, Laughlin and Needles. Plus we have a commercial print site in Golden Valley.
Is there something most people don’t know about you: My friends will laugh at this, but I’m a very shy person. I struggle with sever social anxiety and always have. But riding a motorcycle tames that anxiety in ways I never thought possible.
Is there something that you would want non-riders to understand or know: Absolutely, not all bikers are out to cause trouble. 99% of bikers are just your common everyday people like yourselves – with good jobs and wanting to do good things for their community.
What is your top safety concern: People who are on their cellphones when they are driving their vehicle. When they are distracted from driving, they have a better chance of causing death or severe injury to other vehicles on the streets – including bikers. We are not always easy to see.
Do you use a helmet or not? Why: When riding around town I usually don’t wear a helmet. It’s just for sake of ease. But when I’m on the highway or going on a long ride, I do wear a helmet. I believe it’s just a preference for riders. Some always do and some always don’t. It’s their choice.
Do you have a favorite location to ride: Having only been back on a bike for a little more than a year, there are a lot of areas I have not ridden yet. But in Mohave County, the road up and over Oatman is always fun. And I love to ride 89A down Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona. It’s a beautiful place.
Do you have a “Best” memory while riding: Not yet, because they are all great.
Do you have any other items you would like to share: I would encourage anyone thinking about riding or purchasing a bike, just do it. Purchase the bike you like, learn to ride it, and enjoy every minute of being on the road.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers. He can be reached at rmacke@havasunews.com.