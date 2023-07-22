Rich Macke

Rich Macke, President & publisher of River City Newspapers

Now don’t get scared when we talk about Motorcycle Clubs in “Bikers Corner.” The majority of motorcyclists that join MC’s are not like the Hollywood MC’s “Sons of Anarchy” or “The Mayans.”

Currently more than 180,000 bikes are registered across the state of Arizona. The American Motorcycle Association stated: “99% of the motorcycling public are law-abiding; there are 1% who are not.” Thus, the “1%” patch is worn only by clubs immersed in criminality and large enough to defend the claim to be the “baddest of the bad” against all.