Or so as the Stevie Wonder song goes, “Very superstitious. Writing’s on the wall. Very superstitious. Ladder’s ‘bout to fall.”
Motorcycles have a colorful history filled with extraordinary characters, many of whom have, not surprisingly, created myths and superstitions that have been shared through years of bike nights and motorcycle rallies.
Whether you believe in these myths or not is not the point of this column. Because if one biker believes it to be so — then certainly it is.
The myth that tops just about every list on this topic — and yes there are many — surrounds the helmet. Dropping your helmet is a call for bad luck to a rider who has dropped it, even once.
“As goes your helmet, so goes your head,” is the superstitious saying, which falls in line with popular myth of a rider replacing their helmet if it’s dropped, regardless of the height it falls from or what it lands on. Thus, a replacement helmet will be an upcoming purchase.
Blessing of the Bikes is an annual tradition. But for some clubs, such as Mohave County’s own local Soldiers for Jesus MC, a blessing of a bike, rider or both, are done quite regularly at different events.
The first mass blessing of this nature was actually held for bicycles in 1999 at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City. The motorcycle world has since caught up with events for bikers being non-denominational, focusing more on rider safety than religion and are usually held in conjunction with another motorcycle event.
Whether you call it a Biker Bell, Ride Bell or Guardian Bell, bikers have been attaching them to their bikes for decades.
Evil road spirits have been latching onto motorcycles for as long as bikes have been on the road. These spirits are responsible for mechanical problems and bad luck on a journey.
By attaching a guardian bell to your bike, the evil spirits will become trapped inside the bell. There, the constant ringing will drive them insane, making them lose their grip until they fall to the ground.
But there’s a catch. You cannot buy one for yourself. You can only have one hanging on your bike if given to you by a friend, family member or MC brother. Otherwise, the bell will not work.
When riding alone, do not ride with the rear pegs down (passenger pegs). This superstition also has a few different forms.
The most basic superstition has a rider giving the dreaded motorcycle gremlins a place to put their feet while riding along and waiting to cause mischief. This does lead us to question whether your Ride or Guardian Bell isn’t strong enough to ward off the gremlins before they have an opportunity to get comfortable with your rear pegs.
Another version warns that a biker invites spirits to ride with them by leaving the passenger pegs down while riding solo. It’s an interesting superstition as riders are asked to do just that if they are involved in a funeral procession for a biker who has passed away. As with humans, bikers should be picky which ghosts they let ride with them, it seems.
Although there are more, I’m going to make this the last one. Never buy a motorcycle whose previous owner has passed. Maybe they were nice and would definitely like to see their bike on the road again. Then again, maybe they were not and would like nothing else than to keep you off their bike at all costs.
See you next week. And keep sending me individuals that will be interested in having their biker profile published in “Bikers Corner”.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers. He can be reached at rmacke@havasunews.com.